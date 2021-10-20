Yankees GM hopes Auburn's Tim Locastro will be ready by start of 2022 season

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is hopeful that Auburn native Tim Locastro will be ready by Opening Day next season.

Cashman provided updates on several injured players, including Locastro. It has been three months since the Yankees outfielder tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and had season-ending surgery.

"He will be running soon and hopefully be a player by the start of next season," Cashman said. "I'm not saying by the start of spring training but the start of next season."

Cashman's timeline appears to be more conservative than Locastro's. In an interview with The Citizen in September, Locastro said he wants to be ready by the start of spring training in February.

The recovery time for an ACL tear varies, especially among professional athletes. According to the Mayo Clinic, it can take between eight months to a year for athletes to return to action.

Locastro has lauded the Yankees for their support throughout his rehabilitation process. He has spent time working out at Yankee Stadium. During the season, that schedule allowed him to join his teammates in the dugout for home games.

The Yankees acquired Locastro on July 1 in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks, where the Auburn High School graduate and Ithaca College standout spent parts of the last major league seasons. More than two weeks after the trade and days after he hit his first home run as a Yankee, he injured his knee while making a leaping catch. Tests confirmed it was a torn ACL. He had surgery a few days later.

Locastro batted .180 with two home runs, seven runs batted in, 15 runs scored and five stolen bases in 64 games with the Diamondbacks and Yankees.

In April, he set a new major league record for consecutive stolen bases to start a career without being caught — a mark previously held by Hall of Famer Tim Raines. The Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown requested the spikes he wore to break the record. The spikes are on display in the museum's "Whole New Ballgame" exhibit.

Locastro also finished the season tied for the lead in sprint speed, an advanced statistic used to calculate a player's speed on runs of two bases or more on non-home runs or from home to first on weakly hit balls, according to MLB's Statcast.

The Auburn native had a sprint speed of 30.7 feet per second, tied with Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Trea Turner for tops in the majors. Locastro was the solo leader in the sprint speed category in 2019 and 2020.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

