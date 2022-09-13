 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BASEBALL

Yankees' Judge hits 2 homers, reaches 57 in 142 games

  • Updated
  • 0
Yankees Red Sox Baseball

The Yankees' Aaron Judge (99) celebrates his home run against the Red Sox with Giancarlo Stanton, right, during the sixth inning Tuesday in Boston. 

 Steven Senne, Associated Press

BOSTON — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 56th and 57th home runs of the season on Tuesday night.

Judge, playing in New York's 142nd game, is four from tying the American League record Roger Maris set with the Yankees in 1961.

Judge's opposite-field solo drive to right field off Nick Pivetta in the sixth inning tied the game at 3-3. Xander Bogaerts answered on Boston's next at-bat with his own solo shot to put the Red Sox back on top.

But Judge tied again in eighth, crushing a hanging slider from Garrett Whitlock over the Green Monster in left field.

Judge's homers were his first in six games. It also marked the 10th multi-homer game of the season, one shy of the AL record Hank Greenberg set in 1938, and 26th of Judge's career.

He is hitting .310 with a 1.105 OPS. He has 32 RBIs in his last 38 games.

People are also reading…

New York opened the two-game series with a 5½-game lead in the AL East.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Yanks HR barrage in 10-4 win opens 5 1/2-game lead over Rays

Yanks HR barrage in 10-4 win opens 5 1/2-game lead over Rays

Gleyber Torres homered twice and Giancarlo Stanton and Oswaldo Cabrera once each during a 10-run barrage in the first two innings and the New York Yankees routed the Tampa Bay Rays 10-4 to reopen a 5 1/2-game lead in the AL East. New York built a 10-1 lead with a seven-run second inning and took two of three to finish a 5-2 homestand. The Yankees’ division lead, which stood at 15 1/2 games in early July, was down to 3 1/2 games after the second-place Rays won Friday’s series opener. The Yankees won the season series 11-8 and have 21 games remaining.

Nimmo, Nido power NL East-leading Mets over Marlins

Nimmo, Nido power NL East-leading Mets over Marlins

Brandon Nimmo homered, doubled and walked twice to help the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 9-3 and maintain their slim lead atop the NL East. Tómas Nido had three hits and drove in three runs for the Mets, who fell out of the lead for the first time since April 11 following the series opening loss Friday. They retook the top spot by a half game with their victory Saturday and defending World Series champion Atlanta’s loss at Seattle.. Miami’s Brian Anderson homered twice.

Watch Now: Related Video

Steph Curry says he'd be open to playing with Kevin Durant again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News