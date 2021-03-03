Yankees manager Aaron Boone taking leave to get pacemaker

NEW YORK — Yankees manager Aaron Boone is taking a leave of absence from the team to get a pacemaker and intends to return to work in a few days.

New York said the procedure was likely to be performed later Wednesday at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa, Florida.

Boone said in a statement the medical team is "confident that today's surgery will allow me to resume all of my usual professional and personal activities and afford me a positive long-term health prognosis without having to change anything about my way of life. I look forward to getting back to work in the next several days."

The 47-year-old is entering his fourth season as Yankees manager. The team started the exhibition season Sunday and was scheduled to play its fourth game on Wednesday night against Toronto in Tampa.