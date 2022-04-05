Yankees option Auburn's Tim Locastro to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

Auburn native Tim Locastro will start the season in the minor leagues.

Locastro, who was re-signed by the New York Yankees in March, has been optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the Yankees announced on Tuesday.

The move keeps Locastro in the Yankees' organization — he had one minor league option remaining before the transaction — and will allow him to get playing time in the minors in preparation for a callup.

Locastro had four hits in 19 spring training at-bats, with two RBI, four runs and three stolen bases.

With Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Locastro could play near his hometown. The RailRiders open the Triple-A season with a six-game series at Syracuse. The season opener is Tuesday, but it's unknown whether Locastro will be with the team in time for the game.

This story will be updated.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.