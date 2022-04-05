 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Yankees option Auburn's Tim Locastro to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

Yankees Phillies Spring Baseball

New York Yankees right fielder Tim Locastro catches a fly ball hit by Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Maton during the third inning of a spring training baseball game, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

 Lynne Sladky

Auburn native Tim Locastro will start the season in the minor leagues. 

Locastro, who was re-signed by the New York Yankees in March, has been optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the Yankees announced on Tuesday. 

The move keeps Locastro in the Yankees' organization — he had one minor league option remaining before the transaction — and will allow him to get playing time in the minors in preparation for a callup. 

Locastro had four hits in 19 spring training at-bats, with two RBI, four runs and three stolen bases. 

With Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Locastro could play near his hometown. The RailRiders open the Triple-A season with a six-game series at Syracuse. The season opener is Tuesday, but it's unknown whether Locastro will be with the team in time for the game. 

This story will be updated

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

