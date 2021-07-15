Yankees-Red Sox postponed after positive New York COVID tests

Despite all those vaccinations, the Yankees had more than a half-dozen positive COVID tests in May involving staff, including pitching coach Matt Blake, third base coach Phil Nevin and first base coach Reggie Willits. Nevin, despite being vaccinated, became seriously ill with a kidney infection that kept him away from the team for more than three weeks.

Red Sox: Boston is bringing up OF Jarren Duran and RHP Tanner Houck. Duran, a 24-year-old who hit .368 for the U.S. in Olympic qualifying, was in the lineup for a major league debut, playing center and batting seventh. Houck, who pitched in three game for the Red Sox in April, will be in the bullpen at first and likely will start Wednesday against Toronto in Buffalo. Duran hit .270 with 15 homers and 32 RBIs in 189 at-bats at Triple-A Worcester. Coach Bruce Crabbe called him into coach Billy McMillon's office after Wednesday's game. "They opened up a spot on the Olympic roster for you," Duran recalled Crabbe saying. "I was like: `Oh, awesome, cool.' And then he goes: 'Oh, but you could actually go to the big leagues if you want to do that. That could be a side job for you.'" His mother, father, brother, girlfriend and two uncles were in New York for his debut.