Yankees' rotation behind Cole taking shape

TAMPA, Fla. — The New York Yankees entered spring training with serious questions about who would follow ace Gerrit Cole in the rotation.

A week before the team breaks camp, the picture has become a lot clearer.

Corey Kluber, Jameson Taillon and Jordan Montgomery look ready to fill three of the spots, with Domingo Germán and Deivi García making cases to round out the rotation.

"Starters are tremendously important when we're talking six months," Cole said. "Health being first and foremost, everybody's taking the ball when they're asked and the performance right now is kind of the cheery on top. Of course the regular season is what counts, but very encouraged. I like the position that we're in and I'm excited that everybody has been looking really good."

Cole is scheduled to start the regular season opener against Toronto at Yankee Stadium on April 1. He struck out eight, and allowed one run and four hits over five innings in his next-to-last spring training outing on Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Others including Michael King are in the mix for starts during a season where pitching depth will be key.