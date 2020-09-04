Yankees win 19th straight over Orioles

Thomas Eshelman started for Baltimore as a late replacement for Alex Cobb, who was placed on the injured list before the game for undisclosed reasons. Eshelman gave up a second-inning homer to Sanchez and exited during New York's three-run third, when the Yankees used an error, a two-run single by Gardner and a bases-loaded walk to go up 4-1.

A two-run homer by Ruiz in the fourth got Baltimore within a run, and Núñez tied it in the fifth with a solo shot off Ben Heller.

Yankees starter Michael King allowed three runs in four innings, all of them via home runs.

EMOTIONAL MOMENT

Yankees catcher Erik Kratz became very emotional when asked about his longtime reputation for working closely with young Hispanic pitchers.

"I love seeing what they can do. Sometimes some people forget where they come from, some people forget that they want it just as badly, and there's people at home that want it just as badly for them," Kratz said. "They're not around their family. Being older, hopefully I can be somebody that can step in."

Kratz was pushing back tears as he spoke about trying to be an understanding, sympathetic mentor to his Hispanic teammates, including emerging rookie Deivi Garcia. He summed up his answer by saying, "Now I get to cry on Zooms because I've got kids too and I hope somebody would treat my kids that way."

