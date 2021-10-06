Yankees' winding road ends in wild card loss to rival Red Sox at Fenway

"This was a challenging year. This was not an easy year for us," Boone said. "I loved the way we've competed and showed up the last couple of months. But the other message is, the rest of league has closed the gap on us. We've got to get better. We've got to get better in every aspect."

The Yankees remained a threat because of their offense and did their best to give their lineup a facelift at the trade deadline by adding first baseman Anthony Rizzo and outfielder Joey Gallo.

But defensive struggles by catcher Gary Sánchez and Gleyber Torres — moved from shortstop to second late in the season — were costly down the stretch.

The same was true on the bases, where Yankees runners made 22 outs at home plate this season, tied for most in the majors. That futility was on display in the sixth inning Tuesday when, trailing 3-1, Giancarlo Stanton singled high off the Green Monster and Judge was thrown out at the plate as Boston executed a terrific relay.

The defeat set up a big offseason for a franchise that also must work out a new deal for Boone, whose contract ends following the World Series.

The Yankees are 328-218 in Boone's four seasons and have made the playoffs each year. But they have only one appearance in the ALCS during his tenure.