Yanks already banged up heading into spring training

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hal Steinbrenner talked about his goals for the New York Yankees over the next two months.

"I just want to get through spring training healthy," the Yankees owner said Wednesday afternoon.

Three hours later, New York announced left-hander James Paxton had spinal surgery earlier in the day and wouldn't pitch in a major league game for three-to-four months.

New York just finished a full calendar decade without a World Series appearance for the first time since the 1910s. Brett Gardner is the only player left from the last championship team in 2009.

Right-hander Gerrit Cole was signed to a $324 million, nine-year contract, the type of flashy free-agent deal Hal's father, George Steinbrenner, was known for.

"He's going to be a game changer for us," Hal Steinbrenner said. "The city's buzzing, and it's continued since the day we signed him."

Paxton's injury opens up one of the few competitions heading into spring training — for fifth starter.