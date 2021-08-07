Yanks smart on bases, take advantage of error to top M's 5-4

"LeMahieu's pretty shifty," Judge said. "People may not know it, but he's got some agility and he's pretty quick. He stayed it in long enough for us to get that run and get the win. That was big time. It's little plays like that kind of go unnoticed at times but make the big difference in the long haul."

LeMahieu's acumen on the bases helped the Yankees improve to 39-21 in games decided by two runs or fewer. New York has won its last eight games decided by two runs or fewer since blowing a four-run lead at Boston on July 25.

"It's kind of a tough play for the first baseman there, so I was just kind of using instincts there," the soft-spoken LeMahieu said.

The Mariners fell to 3-6 on a 10-game trip and each loss has been decided by no more than two runs.

"A couple of miscues today hurt us and when you're playing a talented team like this in this ballpark, it can catch you and that's what it did today," Seattle manager Scott Servais said.

Andrew Heaney (7-8) settled down after a rocky beginning for his first win since being traded from the Los Angeles Angels to the Yankees. He allowed four runs and four hits in six innings with nine strikeouts and three walks.