Aztecs look to break Syracuse's suffocating 2-3 zone defense

Dutcher was an assistant to Steve Fisher that afternoon, as he was in 2007, when SDSU was routed 80-64 at Syracuse in the NIT.

Now in his fourth season as SDSU's head coach, Dutcher knows that preparing to face the Orange starts with scheming against the 2-3 zone.

"Obviously we shoot the ball at a high level so they'll try to take that away," said Dutcher, whose Aztecs (23-4) won the Mountain West regular-season and tournament titles. "They'll take certain shooters away and extend the defense to that player or two and then we have to attack off the bounce or inside. All of a sudden If we're not making jump shots, then they'll pack it back in. So it will be an adjustment for both teams as the game goes on."

Boeheim has "played it for 44 years-plus and he plays it very well, and there's nothing he hasn't seen and hopefully we'll create some issues for him with our shooting," Dutcher said. "And if we're not shooting the ball well , we can put it in places where we can attack to the basket."