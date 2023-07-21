Boeheim’s Army begins its fight for its second TBT championship in three years on Monday.

The group of mostly Syracuse alumni will take on Team Gibson 7 p.m. Monday at the Oncenter War Memorial in downtown Syracuse.

The following Syracuse men’s basketball alumni are expected to play: Andrew White III, BJ Johnson, Chris McCullough, Jimmy Boeheim, Malachi Richardson, Paschal Chukwu, Rakeem Christmas and Tyus Battle.

If Boeheim’s Army wins, there are two more potential games in Syracuse, that would be played on Wednesday and Friday.

The championship round will take place in early August in Philadelphia.

The winning team earns a prize of $1 million. Should Syracuse win, each player receives a share of $80,000.

This tournament marks the third time Syracuse has been one of the opening host regions of the tournament. Previous incarnations were held at Onondaga Community College.

Boeheim’s Army is 22-7 all-time in TBT.