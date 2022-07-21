 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Boeheim's Army begins title defense of TBT tournament as top seed in Syracuse region

Boeheim's Army 10.JPG

Boeheim's Army's Eric Devendorf grinds his way to the basket against We Are D3 during the TBT Basketball Tournament at SRC Arena in Syracuse in 2019.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

For the first time, Boeheim's Army enters the TBT basketball tournament as defending champions. 

The team, made up mostly of Syracuse men's basketball alumni, will now shoot for its second straight title in familiar territory. 

Boeheim's Army opens up TBT action on Friday at Onondaga Community College's SRC Arena. They'll play India Rising, a team made up completely of Indian-born players. 

It'll be the second time Syracuse hosts one of the regions — SRC Arena was also home to several games in 2019. 

Despite being one of the longest-tenured teams in TBT, it wasn't until 2021 that Boeheim's Army captured the tournament championship. 

The Syracuse alumni won all six of their games, including the final three which were played at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio.

In the TBT championship, Boeheim's Army slipped by Team 23 69-67, led by the MVP performance of Tyrese Rice — who coincidentally played for Boston College and not Syracuse.

Boeheim's Army has several notable additions to the 2022 team:

• Jimmy Boeheim (2021-2022): Boeheim, who was a graduate transfer from Cornell, becomes the first Boeheim family member to play for the team named after his father, longtime Orange coach Jim Boeheim. The 6 foot, 9 inch forward averaged 13.7 points and 6.2 rebounds in his lone season at SU. He was named to the All-ACC Tournament team.

• Marek Dolezaj (2017-2021): Dolezaj debuts for Boeheim's Army after last playing professionally in Greece. The 24-year-old had his best college season in 2019-20 when he posted 10.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. In 2020 and 2021, Dolezaj finished top 20 in the ACC in rebounds.

• Tyler Ennis (2013-2014): Ennis played one season at SU, but it was a memorable one. He scored 12.9 points, dished out 5.5 assists and recorded 2.1 steals per game, and was named to the ACC's All-Freshman team, the All-ACC second team and ACC defensive team. Ennis declared for the NBA draft following his freshman year and became one of the most recent SU players to be picked in the first round, when he was picked 18th overall by the Phoenix Suns. Ennis lasted four years in the NBA, and last played professionally in Turkey.

The 64-team single-elimination tournament awards $1 million to the winning team. Championship week begins July 28 and will continue through Aug. 2, with those games being played at the University of Daytona Arena. All games from the quarterfinal through the championship will be broadcast on ESPN or ESPN2.

On TV

TBT tournament Syracuse Regional: India Rising vs. Boeheim's Army, Round of 64, at SRC Arena in Syracuse, 7 p.m. on ESPN

