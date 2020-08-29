Cliff Robinson, ex-UConn star, Buffalo native, top NBA 6th man, dies at 53

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cliff Robinson guided UConn out from the bottom and almost helped take the Portland Trail Blazers to the top.

He was one of the NBA's best sixth men, a versatile player who became a predecessor of the modern center.

Not bad for a guy who was warned he might not even get a second season in Storrs.

“He averaged five points as a freshman and I remember I told him, ’You have two choices: I can kick you out if you keep doing what you do, or I’m going to watch you play a lot of years in the NBA,'" former UConn coach Jim Calhoun said. “He chose the latter, which was good.”

Robinson died Saturday at 53, remembered as much for his personality as his skills by the teams he played for during an 18-year career.

“His personality and energy were unmatched, and his contributions on the court were unmistakable, helping the Trail Blazers into the playoffs each of his eight seasons with the team,” the Blazers said.

"His streak of 461 consecutive games played with the Trail Blazers still stands as a franchise record, which is a testament to his hard work and dedication to the team. . ... Uncle Cliffy will be greatly missed by the Trail Blazers and all of Rip City.”