Despite missing members because of COVID-19, Syracuse men's basketball routs Niagara

The Syracuse University men's basketball team easily defeated Niagara 75-45 on Thursday night at the Carrier Dome as a positive COVID-19 test among a member of the program meant junior Buddy Boeheim had to miss the game.

The university's athletic communications department announced less than two hours before tip-off that a member of the program tested positive but did not identify who it was. As a result, others in the program had to sit out because of contact tracing. Boeheim was not at the game.

The Orange (2-0) didn't have any problems winning their second contest of the season after a close victory over Bryant last Friday. Quincy Guerrier led Syracuse with 23 points in 25 minutes played as he made nine of his 10 field goal attempts. Kadary Richmond added 16 for the Orange and Alan Griffin scored 10.

Midway through the first half, the Purple Eagles trailed 21-16 but the Orange went on a 21-12 run to take a 42-28 lead at halftime. In the second half, Syracuse's defense held Niagara to just 17 points.

Syracuse next hosts Rider at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0