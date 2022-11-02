Dolph Schayes' 1955 Syracuse Nationals championship ring enters auction

An NBA championship ring that belonged to Basketball Hall of Famer Dolph Schayes is being auctioned.

The ring is from Schayes' 1955 title won with the Syracuse Nationals. Opening bids start at $5,000 and can be submitted at greyflannelauctions.com.

Schayes' 15-year professional career began in 1950 in Syracuse, where he played for 14 seasons before a brief stay in Philadelphia to wrap up his career. During his illustrious career, he was a 12-time all-star and won the rebounding title during the 1950-51 season. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1973.

Schayes passed away in 2015 at 87 years old.

His championship ring, the only one won during his career, includes a letter of authorization from the Schayes family.

According to a press release from Grey Flannel Auctions, championship rings were not awarded to members of the 1955 Syracuse team as is commonplace today. However, the NBA gifted rings to players in the following years to commemorate their title.

The press release adds that this is the only 1955 championship ring to enter the market.

Bidding will close on Sunday, Nov. 13.