Family affair: Jimmy Boeheim to play for his dad at Syracuse

The Ivies don't allow athletes to play after graduating, even if they have a year of eligibility left, but made a one-year exception because of the coronavirus pandemic. Jimmy Boeheim could have finished his career at Cornell but also was free to go to another school after he graduates, and in the end the Orange roster needed an experienced forward. He fits in just right.

"We're happy," Jim Boeheim said. "It's a privilege to be able to coach your sons. The drawback in the beginning was I wanted him to be able to play. Buddy was able to play a little bit quicker because of his position and he was more physical at his position. Jimmy needed time. He really could have played here last year as a junior, but he liked Cornell. He wanted to finish there with his group of guys. Unfortunately, they couldn't do that. He'll be ready when he gets here."

Coach Boeheim said Jimmy would not have made the move if Marek Dolezaj had decided to come back for a fifth year. Dolezaj announced just over a week ago that he would pursue a professional career.

"They're basically the same type player," Jim Boeheim said. "He (Jimmy) wanted to make sure there was a place. We had a lot of forwards and now we don't. We need that depth at forward."