Local Roundup: Moravia football defeats Newfield, Southern Cayuga soccer wins

Quarterback Luke Landis only had four completions but three of them went for touchdowns as the Moravia football team went on the road and beat Newfield 52-24 on Tuesday.

Landis finished with 54 yards passing as Moravia had 385 yards of offense. On the ground, Luke Landis and Kyler Proper led as each rushed 12 times for 108 yards and a touchdown.

AJ Lawton had two catches for 37 yards and a touchdown, Kyler Proper had a catch for 5 yards and a touchdown and Drew Nye had a catch for 12 yards and a touchdown.

Aiden Kelly rushed 11 times for 67 yards and a touchdown and Riley Jones had nine carries for 38 yards and a touchdown.

Moravia's next game is at Groton on Oct. 29.

BOYS SOCCER

Section IV, Class C playoffs

Southern Cayuga 3, Sidney 0: The Chiefs advanced to the second round with a shutout victory at home.

Seeded sixth, Southern Cayuga will travel to No. 3 Trumansburg on Friday for a 3:30 p.m. quarterfinal match.

Bainbridge-Guilford 3, Union Springs/Port Byron 0: The Wolves' season ended in the first round of the Section IV, Class C tournament.

Sophomore goalkeeper Collin Park recorded six saves.

"We have come a long, long ways this season and will continue to build and grow our program with the strong foundation our seniors have been able to establish," said Union Springs/Port Byron coach Jim Hodges.

The Wolves finished the season with a 6-9-1 record.

FIELD HOCKEY

Section III playoffs, first round

Port Byron 7, New York Mills 0: Mackenzie McDowell scored a pair of goals to help the Panthers advance.

Gabby Sennett, Abby McKay, Ally Michaksi, Sadie White and Kylee Cordway each scored a goal.

Goalie Maria Burns made three saves as Port Byron led in shots on goal, 17-2.

VOLLEYBALL

Bishop Ludden 3, Jordan-Elbridge 0: The Eagles lost by scores 25-12, 25-13 and 25-23.

Taylor Eaton paced Jordan-Elbridge with eight digs, three kills and a pair of aces. Brooke Chiaramonte added six digs, six blocks and an ace. Gabriella Smart contributed six digs, six kills and an ace. Carrie Williams had four digs and an ace. Madyn LaFleur had two digs, an ace and a kill. Kyra Dominick had three digs and a kill and Val Reith contributed five digs.

GIRLS TENNIS

NYS Qualifier

In their first round match, Skaneateles' Ella Danforth and Sophia Soderberg beat Pulaski's Julianna Hefti and Patience Ingison, 6-0, 6-0 to advance but lost in the quarterfinals to Manlius Pebble Hill's Amitees Fazeli and Parmees Fazeli, 6-0, 6-1.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0