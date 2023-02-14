AUBURN — Former Syracuse men's basketball player Eric Devendorf is teaming up with a local group to start up AAU teams for boys and girls in the Auburn area.

In a press release, CNY Sports Management Group, formerly known as Finger Lakes Flag Football, announced the partnership with ED23 Hoops, founded by Devendorf.

"Eric brings contacts and his knowledge of the game can only benefit all the youth within the organization,” said CNY Sports Management Group President Brian Muldrow.

CNY Sports Management was created in 2020 under its former name, Finger Lakes Flag Football. Originally the organization offered only youth flag football, but grew to include youth basketball in 2021 and a partnership with the City of Auburn Parks and Recreation Department to provide summer programming in 2022. CNY Sports is run by Muldrow, a Cayuga County Legislature member and small business owner.

Devendorf launched ED23 Hoops in 2022, offering AAU programs, camps and specialized training in Syracuse. Tryouts for the Syracuse-area teams will be held on March 4 (girls) and 5 at the Solvay/Geddes Community Youth Center. Registration for the Syracuse programs can be found at playcnysports.com/registation.

Devendorf played in 116 games for the Orange from 2005-2009, averaging 14.5 ppg and 3.2 assists. He scored 1,680 points for Syracuse – including over 208 3-pointers – and was instrumental in Syracuse’s epic six-overtime win over UConn in 2009.

For more information, go to playcnysports.com, on Facebook, or on Instagram. ED23 Hoops can be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.