On the Orange: Better defense could key Syracuse upset of Duke

It's easy to get caught up in the coaching match-up in today's Syracuse-Duke game. The Blue Devils' Mike Krzyzewski and the Orange's Jim Boeheim are the two winningest coaches in NCAA men's basketball history (and that's with the NCAA stripping Boeheim of about 100 wins), have gone to a slew of Final Fours and are recognizable to fans everywhere. Krzyzewski has won more national championships than any coach except for John Wooden and is in his last season of a 40-year career at Duke.

Boeheim and Krzyzewski are friends, as Krzyzewski had Boeheim on his staff when he coached the U.S. men's Olympic team.

So yes, the attention will be focused on the coaches but ultimately the players are the ones who will decide this contest and in their worst season in about 50 years, the Orange need a win desperately to keep their scant NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

It is not going to be easy as you already know. Duke is No. 6 in the country, 14-3, but two of those three losses have come in its last five games. On Tuesday night, the Blue Devils lost on the road at Florida State in overtime, a team that Syracuse beat at Tallahassee (and of course lost to a month later at the Carrier Dome).

So yeah, coming off a loss, the Blue Devils aren't going to be looking past the Orange. Syracuse's last win over Duke was three years ago this month at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Orange have lost their last four to the Blue Devils and six of their last seven.

On paper this looks like mismatch, a .500 team going on the road to take on a top 10 team. Still, the Orange have a puncher's chance of pulling off an upset because offensively they can make shots, averaging over 40% from 3-point range the last two games and 38% for the season. If Buddy Boeheim or Joe Girard III get hot today, it could make this game interesting.

Another name to keep an eye on is center Jesse Edwards. Edwards scored 15 points with 11 rebounds and four blocked shots in a 90-78 win over Clemson at the Carrier Dome Tuesday night. He also scored 15 points in a 78-71 loss to Florida State last Saturday. Edwards' improved play inside the paint is something the Orange need if they're going to get on a run in ACC play. It would be great if the Orange had more of a bench as Symir Torrance is the only non-starter playing more than 10 minutes a game.

But in the end, Syracuse will win or lose on how its defense plays. The Orange have one of the worst defenses in all of college basketball. They are tied for 313th out of 350 Division I teams, allowing an average of 75.7 points per game. If the Orange could hold Duke under 70 points, they should have a decent chance of pulling off an upset. But that's going to be a pretty tough task against a Blue Devils team that is ninth in the Division I averaging 82.8 points a game.

Stranger things have happened and you know Syracuse will come out motivated knowing that an upset at Duke could be the difference in making the NCAA's in March.

Assistant News Editor Chris Sciria can be reached at chris.sciria@lee.net or on Twitter @csciria

