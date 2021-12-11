On the Orange: Lessons from Syracuse's loss to Villanova will pay off

Chris Sciria Follow Chris Sciria Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

You really thought Syracuse had a pretty good chance of knocking off No. 6 Villanova on Tuesday night. Maybe it was because the game was at Madison Square Garden, an arena that feels like the Orange's second home.

Or maybe it was because Syracuse has the fire power to knock down shots and offense hasn't been an issue so far this season.

As hard as it was to believe that Syracuse hadn't played against Villanova in seven years, you knew these former Big East conference rivals were going to treat us to a good game.

While the Wildcats won 67-53, the final score didn't show how close this game was until the final minutes when Villanova pulled away. Syracuse's defense was good, as the Wildcats could only shoot 33% from the field and 26% from 3-point range.

No, the reason why Syracuse lost was simple: rebounding, or the lack thereof. The Orange were out-rebounded 57-36 and were outscored on second-chance points 25-7. And it wasn't for a lack of height, as Syracuse actually outscored Villanova in the paint 22-14.

Another fluky thing: Only one Syracuse player went to the free-throw line for the entire game, as Jesse Edwards shot 8 of 15 from the charity stripe. It didn't cost the Orange the game but how bizarre that only one player had all of his team's free throws. Villanova only went to the line six times and made four so don't think the refs weren't letting them play.

Offensively, Syracuse struggled, shooting 36 percent from the field. Jimmy Boeheim is showing he belongs at the top level of Division I, scoring 21 points with some impressive moves to the basket and short-range jumpers. Buddy Boeheim was below his average, missing five 3-point attempts and finishing with six points.

A win against the Wildcats would have been huge come March but this is the kind of game that serves as a learning experience for a team like the Orange, playing top caliber competition in a big venue like MSG. The lessons from Tuesday will pay off down the road.

You could make the argument that last Saturday's 63-60 win at Florida State was bigger, even if Syracuse had beat Villanova. The Orange went on the road and won a conference game against a quality opponent. The better Syracuse does in the Atlantic Coast Conference the better off they'll be in March.

It was a great test to see the Orange come from behind on the road and pull out a victory. The SU zone defense did its part, holding the Seminoles to 35 percent shooting from the field and 13 percent from 3-point range. A balanced offense also was key as four Orange players (Jimmy Boeheim, Joe Girard III, Edwards and Cole Swider) all scored in double figures.

Syracuse trailed by 11 at the start of the second half and chipped away with a 14-5 run over the next 6:30 to take the lead for good, even going up by double digits with seven minutes remaining. Florida State rallied and got within a point with under a minute left but Swider made two huge free throws and the Syracuse defense came through at the end.

Sporting a 5-4 record, Syracuse heads down to DC Saturday to play another old Big East rival, Georgetown. The Hoyas are 4-4 so who knows how this game may go. The rivalry may have cooled some since Syracuse left for the ACC in 2013 but it's always good to see these two schools go at it.

Assistant News Editor Chris Sciria can be reached at chris.sciria@lee.net or on Twitter @csciria

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.