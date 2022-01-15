On the Orange: Pitt win gives much-needed relief for Syracuse

Chris Sciria Follow Chris Sciria Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Syracuse's 77-61 win over Pittsburgh Tuesday night wasn't just a win, it had to be a huge relief for a basketball team whose season was coming off the rails.

The Orange had lost their last three games by a total of nine points. They lost in overtime (Wake Forest), they lost a game in which they led by 18 points (Miami) and they lost a game in which they overcame a double-digit deficit (Virginia) to take the lead.

The losses dropped Syracuse to 7-8, its worst record through 15 games in 50 years. A 6-9 Pittsburgh team visiting the Carrier Dome was the perfect tonic to cure the Orange's ails.

But the Panthers came out hot and led 32-25 late in the first half before Syracuse got going on offense and went on a 10-2 run to take a 35-34 lead into intermission. The Panthers shot 50% from the field and 42% from 3-point range.

The Orange picked up where they left off in the second half with a 12-3 run to take a 47-37 lead. From there, Syracuse basically led by double digits the rest of the way as the Orange's defense was the key, holding the Panthers to 24% shooting from the field and 20% from 3-point range.

Offensively, Syracuse went inside, shooting 55% from the field in the second half as Jesse Edwards (12 points) and Cole Swider (10 points) helped the Orange outscore the Panthers by 15. Syracuse had 32 points in the paint for the game compared to Pittsburgh's 16 even though the Orange only outrebounded the Panthers 30-29.

The Boeheim boys were again the one-two punch on offense as Buddy led with 24 points and Jimmy scored 18 points. The win gets Syracuse back to .500 at 8-8 and 2-3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

It followed a heartbreaking defeat in overtime three days before at Wake Forest. The Orange had chances to pull off an upset on the road but victory slipped through their fingers. The Orange played much better than in its previous loss to Miami but still took a loss.

This is about the halfway point of the season and it's understandable for Syracuse fans to be somewhat disappointed with a 8-8 mark. The Orange did play a tough early season schedule and the COVID-19 pause didn't help out either.

The relatively easy win over Pittsburgh may be the confidence boost Syracuse needs as it heads into the meat of its ACC schedule. The Orange host Florida State Saturday, the Orange already beat the Seminoles 63-60 on Dec. 4 but Florida State topped Miami earlier this week, the Hurricanes' first ACC loss, so the rematch may not be easy. On Tuesday, Syracuse hosts Clemson, so possibly they may be able to get back over .500 in the ACC. More relief may be on the way.

Assistant News Editor Chris Sciria can be reached at chris.sciria@lee.net or on Twitter @csciria

