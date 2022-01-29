On the Orange: Postseason dreams slipping away

Chris Sciria Follow Chris Sciria Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

These are uncharted waters for Syracuse basketball fans. Usually around the end of January there is talk of the NCAA Tournament, maybe on the bubble, but in the conversation.

This year?

This may be a season when the Orange don't qualify for any postseason tournament. NIT, CBI, whatever tourney is available. If at least a .500 record is required to be able to participate, then forget it.

Syracuse has had its chances to revive its scant NCAA hopes but a blowout loss at Duke and a surprising double-digit defeat at Pitt over the past week have left the Orange with a 9-11 record and 3-6 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

There are 11 regular season games and at least one ACC tournament game left. Unless something dramatically changes, Syracuse will see its streak of winning seasons end after about 50 years and Jim Boeheim will have his first losing season in 46 years as head coach.

Boeheim understands why Orange fans may be disappointed with his team's play.

"I don't have any problems with fans being upset at all because they expect us to win here," Boeheim said on a local radio show earlier this week. "We always have won here and whether we win or lose, it's on the head coach, it always has been, always will be and it should be, and I just haven't done a good enough job recruiting and coaching this year to put us in a position we'd like to be in and I don't blame anybody for being unhappy about that. I'm not happy either."

Of course Boeheim is going to put the blame on himself for his team's shortcomings. He can be faulted for recruiting and coaching but ultimately, it's the players who have to execute the game plan, make shots and play defense.

Syracuse had no problems trouncing Pitt 77-61 on Jan. 11 but two weeks later, blew a double-digit first half lead and was outscored by 15 points in the second half. The defense allowed the Panthers to shoot 50% in the second half, after 22% in the first. The offense shot 1 of 14 from 3-point range in the second half and 30% for the game. Inconsistent play again cost the Orange a needed win.

With any team there comes a time when the realization sinks in that no matter how hard they play, they're just not good enough to win on a regular basis. Maybe the opening loss to Colgate, the first time the Orange lost to the Red Raiders in 60 years, was the first indicator that this was not going to be your typical season.

The calendar flips from January to February as Syracuse will try to get to .500 overall and in the ACC. The Orange take on Wake Forest Saturday at the Dome, after having lost 77-74 in OT three weeks ago, a bitter defeat. Maybe revenge will be the impetus to inspire the Orange?

