On the Orange: Second-half woes cost Syracuse two wins

It seems like there's been something in the second half that's costing the Syracuse men's basketball team wins. Over the last week the Orange lost two games that could have been victories. It's a disturbing trend that Syrause hopes it can snap out of soon before the Atlantic Coast Conference season kicks into full gear.

Last Saturday, it was defense in a 74-69 loss to Virginia. The Orange held the Cavaliers to 43% shooting from the field in the first half as the score was tied 33-33 at intermission. Virginia took 14 3-point attempts, only making four.

But in the second half the Cavaliers changed strategy and went inside. Virginia shot 63% from the field in the second half (17-of-27), only attempting six 3-pointers (they made three) and finished with 40 points from inside the paint. They also did a good job of moving the ball to beat the Syracuse zone with 22 assists.

Syracuse's offense was basically the same in the second half as it was in the first, 36 points and 37% from the field compared to 33 points and 36%. Another factor was free-throw shooting. Syracuse went to the line more than twice as much as Virginia (23 to 10) but made just 15 for 65%.

Buddy Boeheim was basically Syracuse's offense leading with 27 points, shooting 50% from beyond the arc and making eight of his free-throw attempts.

Offensively, Syracuse picked it up against Miami but its 88-87 loss on Wednesday night was ugly, there's no way to sugarcoat it. The Orange led by as much as 18 points in the first half and 14 at intermission on the road against a good Hurricanes team.

Again, a second-half letdown was the difference between a needed Atlantic Coast Conference win and another tough defeat. Syracuse was outscored 58-43 in the second half. This time the issue was turnovers, the Orange turned over the basketball 19 times leading to 25 points for the Hurricanes, including 18 points in transition and 34 points from close range. Miami shot 57% from the field in the second half, 23% better than the first, including 44% from 3-point range as Charlie Moore hit six 3s as part of his 25 points.

Offensively, the Hurricanes focused on the Boeheim brothers as Buddy finished with nine points and Jimmy had seven. Joe Girard III had his best game of the season, a game-high 26 points on 7-of-12 shooting from 3-point range, Jesse Edwards contributed 22 from inside the paint and Cole Swider had 20 points. Edwards however had six of the 19 turnovers.

The loss leaves Syracuse at an unexpected 7-7 and 1-2 in the ACC. Syracuse didn't fly back up north, they're staying down south because they play at Wake Forest on Saturday. The Demon Deacons are 12-3 overall but are also 1-2 in the ACC. But they haven't lost at home so far this season, a perfect 9-0. Syracuse is 9-1 all-time against Wake Forest and 3-1 on the Demon Deacons' home court, a good omen and in this case, Syracuse will take anything positive to try to end their second-half woes and get back in the win column.

Assistant News Editor Chris Sciria can be reached at chris.sciria@lee.net or on Twitter @csciria

