On the Orange: Syracuse finally back on the court

All things considered, this was a good week for the Syracuse men's basketball team. They got to play.

Like a lot of major pro and college teams, the latest COVID-19 surge affected the Orange's schedule, resulting in postponements and delays. Syracuse went 16 days between games but was able to play twice over three days this week, a much-needed warm up before Atlantic Coast Conference play is scheduled to start Saturday.

Usually we think of holly around Christmas-time but this holiday week was about ivy, as Syracuse played a pair of Ivy League teams. Brown was a late addition to the schedule and Cornell was originally supposed to play at Syracuse earlier this month but was postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Syracuse program.

Both teams gave the Orange a challenge in the first half. Brown only trailed by six at intermission and Cornell rallied from an early double-digit deficit to trail by five. It's understandable that Syracuse would struggle a little after a lengthy break before pulling away in the second half.

On Monday, Syracuse outscored Brown by 25 points in the second half and only allowed one of its players to score in double figures (Kimo Lilly with 13 points). For the Orange, it was the Buddy Boeheim Show as he hit four 3-pointers and was 11-of-19 from the field for 28 points. Joe Girard III, Jimmy Boeheim and Cole Swider all scored in double figures.

Jimmy Boeheim finally had his chance to play against his old school Cornell on Wednesday and he scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Buddy Boeheim led Syracuse overall with 22 points, Swider was impressive with 21 and Jesse Edwards added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Cornell has a reputation of taking a lot of 3-pointers and the Big Red lived up to the hype, attempting 46, which is astounding when you consider they attempted 65 shots overall, so over two-thirds of their shots came from beyond the arc. Syracuse's zone defense, which has been so-so at times, was good, limiting Cornell to 32.6% shooting (15-of-46) for the game from 3-point range.

Unless Syracuse is able to reschedule its game against Lehigh (unlikely), the Orange are done with the non-conference part of their schedule, it's all ACC games the rest of the way.

Of course, this is all dependent on COVID-19. Syracuse was supposed to play its second ACC game (remember they beat Florida State way back on Dec. 4) on Dec. 29 against Georgia Tech but that was postponed due to COVID-19. So unless there's a last-minute change, Syracuse is scheduled to host Virginia on Saturday. The Cavaliers are 8-5 and have lost to the likes of Navy and James Madison which is like Syracuse losing to Colgate and VCU so this could be a good match-up of alike teams.

Syracuse is then scheduled to play at Miami on Wednesday, in a battle of 70-something coaches, Jim Boeheim vs. Jim Larranaga. The Hurricanes are 10-3 and already have two ACC wins so this should be another quality game. Hopefully they'll be able to play.

Assistant News Editor Chris Sciria can be reached at chris.sciria@lee.net or on Twitter @csciria

