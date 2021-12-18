On the Orange: Syracuse gets a longer break than originally planned

Chris Sciria Follow Chris Sciria Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Looks like the Syracuse men's basketball team's break is going to be longer than originally planned.

On Friday, the university announced the Orange's next two games, both at the Carrier Dome, Saturday against Lehigh and Tuesday versus Cornell have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. Syracuse last played a week ago on Dec. 11 when they lost to old Big East rival Georgetown. Their next game after the pair of postponements is their second ACC game on Dec. 29 at home against Georgia Tech. Who knows what may be going on then?

Looking back, it may have been a good thing the Orange left the Big East because they didn't do well against their former conference foes over the last two weeks.

On Dec. 7, the Orange lost to Top 10-ranked Villanova after a hard-fought effort. Last Saturday, Syracuse lost 79-75 to Georgetown, a game they should and could have won, as defense and poor 3-point shooting cost them a victory.

Syracuse couldn't do much wrong in the first half, shooting 53% from the field (42% from 3-point range) on its way to a 10-point halftime lead. Defensively, the Orange held the Hoyas to 37% shooting from the field.

But in the second half it was almost like the teams switched identities. Syracuse shot 36% from the field (21% from 3-point range) and Georgetown shot 56% from the field. And like the loss against Villanova, Syracuse was again outrebounded, 38-31, still a slight improvement. When the game was undecided, Syracuse couldn't make the plays to pull out a win.

Now some Orange fans may have a bone to pick with the officiating in the second half. Georgetown went to foul line 14 times in the second half (making 12) and Syracuse only going four times (making two). But if Syracuse had played as well as they did in the first half, they would have won.

Syracuse has to be applauded for playing a tough early non-conference schedule. They played at the Battle for Atlantis tournament, the ACC-Big 10 Challenge and the two Big East opponents. A 5-5 record won't get Orange fans excited but it's not bad for a team that only brought back two (albeit very experienced) starters. They did beat a quality Florida State team on the road in the ACC opener earlier this month and that win may be very important in a couple of months.

The early part of Syracuse's conference schedule isn't too difficult, that is if it starts on time. ACC play is where Syracuse will earn a trip to the NCAA Tournament. From top to bottom, the ACC is always one of the best conferences in the country. If the Orange can get to around 10 conference wins and be around 20 overall, they should be in the tournament. Hopefully they'll play better and Syracuse fans won't have to sweat the bubble like they have so many times in recent years.

Of course, who knows if there will be a NCAA Tournament or what form it could be. That's how uncertain things look right now.

Assistant News Editor Chris Sciria can be reached at chris.sciria@lee.net or on Twitter @csciria

