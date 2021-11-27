On the Orange: Syracuse men's basketball team a mixed bag after Battle for Atlantis

Chris Sciria Follow Chris Sciria Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Stuffed?

Even the staunchest Syracuse basketball fan may be saying, enough, after watching the Orange play three straight days in the Battle for Atlantis tournament. It was a mixed bag for Syracuse as they lost to Virginia Commonwealth in the opener on Wednesday, played a great first half in a win over Arizona State on Thursday and were soundly defeated by Auburn on Friday in the fifth-place game.

At the end of it all, the Orange own a 3-3 record, a glass half full if you're an optimist and half empty if you're a pessimist. Syracuse showed signs of being a good team but then there were times they looked bad. Even before leaving the frozen climes of central New York, the Orange were licking their wounds from a loss to Colgate.

That's the game I said should've been an easy win and it was the team's first loss to the Red Raiders since the Kennedy administration (1962 for you trivia buffs). That loss also showed Syracuse's 3-point defense needs to improve as Colgate hit the century mark.

You'd think the Orange would have been eager to take on Virginia Commonwealth. Syracuse's defense played better but the offense could only manage 55 points.

But on Thanksgiving the Orange came out and blew past Arizona State with arguably its best half of the season. Both Syracuse's offense and defense were clicking and the Orange were able to establish a big lead. From there they hung on as the starters didn't get much rest. Overall, Syracuse shot 54% from the field for the game.

On Friday against No. 19 Auburn, the Orange played hard but just couldn't keep up with the Eagles and lost by 21 points. Of course you want to see Syracuse play well against a ranked team but being its third game in as many days it's OK to admit the starters had to be fatigued. Auburn played a double OT game the day before but has more depth. Give some credit to Syracuse, they played hard when down by almost 20 and at one time chopped the deficit in half.

So at 3-3, what to think?

We know this team is going to need some time to come together. Only bringing back two starters, guards Buddy Boeheim and Joe Girard, no one expected a fast start. And Boeheim and Girard are the top two scorers which is what you expect from your veterans.

Senior forward Jimmy Boeheim has shown he's a solid contributor averaging over 14 points and almost eight rebounds a game. Junior center Jesse Edwards and senior forward Cole Swider are also each averaging double figures in scoring.

You see the potential but you know there are going to be bumps in the road. The Orange get a three-day break before hosting Indiana in the Big 10-ACC challenge. It's another good early test to see where Syracuse is.

Assistant News Editor Chris Sciria can be reached at chris.sciria@lee.net or on Twitter @csciria

