On the Orange: Syracuse men's basketball team thrills fans with win over Indiana

They made it tough on themselves but in the end, it was a big win for the Syracuse University men's basketball team and it's a great way to go into ACC play. Even more important, a victory that may play a large role in a few months.

In the excitement of the Orange's 112-110 double overtime win over Indiana in the ACC/Big 10 Challenge at the Carrier Dome on Tuesday night, it's easy to forget that Syracuse blew a 18-point second half lead, missed some key free throws at the end of regulation and came oh so close to a demoralizing loss that could have cast a pall on the season.

To their credit, Syracuse found a way to win and changed the narrative. Of course it was the Boeheim boys, Buddy and Jimmy who led the offense. Joe Girard III and Jesse Edwards also came up big.

This felt like three games, not one. Syracuse came out with a chip on its shoulder, looking to prove that last week's 1-2 mark at the Battle For Atlantis was an aberration. The Orange led by double digits for much of the first half and it looked like it was going to be an easy win.

But give the Hoosiers credit, they didn't lay down and found their outside shooting touch in a furious rally and they took the lead midway through the second half.

And like throwing a switch, Syracuse came alive and went back up by double digits with less than four minutes. Someway the Hoosiers had another rally left as they made free throws at the end of regulation to force overtime. From there it felt like two boxers exchanging blows trying to see who would fall first.

Ultimately, Girard had the final say, making a pair of free throws with less than a second left to give Syracuse the gutsy win.

This victory felt like it was much needed for a Syracuse team that has struggled in its first seven games. The Orange are still working in new players like Edwards, Cole Swider and Frank Anselem (and for matter Jimmy Boeheim) and it takes time for everyone to start to gel. Syracuse knows it can rely on its veteran backcourt of Girard and Buddy Boeheim (they teamed up for 48 points) but the front court is struggling as the Hoosiers took advantage under the basket scoring 48 points in the paint (Syracuse had 36).

In the end it's a win over a Big 10 team that had been undefeated. And while March is three months away, Syracuse fans know a quality win in December means a lot when the NCAA Tournament selection committee is looking at resumes to figure out who's getting in the big dance.

This has to give the Orange some momentum going into their ACC opener at Florida State Saturday afternoon. The Seminoles have been one of the ACC's top teams recently but were blown out by Purdue in their ACC/Big 10 Challenge contest Tuesday.

After Florida State, Syracuse will see two of their old Big East rivals over the next week. The Orange play Villanova at Madison Square Garden at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and play at Georgetown the following Saturday afternoon. The Villanova game will be another good game to gauge Syracuse's progress. If it's a game like the one against Indiana, you may want to take a nap before tipoff.

Assistant News Editor Chris Sciria can be reached at chris.sciria@lee.net or on Twitter @csciria

