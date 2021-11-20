On the Orange: Syracuse men's basketball team to get its first real test next week

Chris Sciria Follow Chris Sciria Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The leaves have dropped and the nip in the air means winter is fast approaching which also means that one of the best times of the year is underway — college basketball season, and for local residents — Syracuse men's hoops.

This season is different. There's three times the Boeheim as graduate student transfer Jimmy Boeheim joins dad and coach Jim and brother and teammate Buddy on the Carrier Dome court.

I can remember the Boeheim kids running up to their father after he finished his press conferences back in the early 2000s so this is kind of cool to see both sons playing for dad. I wonder if that's why Jim has stuck around after many of his contemporaries have retired.

Of course Boeheim isn't just hanging around. He's shown that he's still a pretty good basketball coach as the Orange have made some noise in the NCAA Tournament the last few years, making it to the Sweet 16 last season after sitting on the bubble.

So while the sons playing for their dad sounds like a feel-good story, both are expected to be key contributors this season, especially Buddy who enters his senior season as the Orange's best player.

And so far, so good, as in their first two games of the season the Orange have earned victories over Lafayette and Drexel. Drexel gave Syracuse a good game in the first half before the Orange got their offense going and pulled away. Junior point guard Joe Girard, junior center Jesse Edwards and senior forward Cole Swider all made key contributions.

Colgate visits the Dome today in what should be an easy win. Next week is when the season gets going when Syracuse travels to the Bahamas (tough place to visit in late November, eh?) for the Battle For Atlantis tournament.

It's a pretty good lineup with Arizona State, Auburn, Loyola Chicago, Michigan State, Connecticut, Baylor, and Virginia Commonwealth, who Syracuse plays next Wednesday. If the Orange win, they would play the winner of Arizona State-Baylor in the semifinals on Thanksgiving, when most fans will be trying to avoid their turkey-induced naps.

The championship is at 11 a.m. Friday, so you may want to get your Black Friday shopping done early (or later). The Battle For Atlantis will be a good gauge of where the Orange are as a team heading into December and the Big 10-ACC challenge. By then there should be snow on the ground as the Syracuse season heats up.

Assistant News Editor Chris Sciria can be reached at chris.sciria@lee.net or on Twitter @csciria

