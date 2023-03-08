Chris Sciria Follow Chris Sciria Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After 47 seasons and more than 1,000 wins, Jim Boeheim was going to be Jim Boeheim to the very end.

His final press conference as Syracuse University men's basketball coach was what you would call typical Boeheim: prickly, defiant and bittersweet.

He wouldn't give a straight answer to a simple question, was he going to retire? At the time, maybe he thought he was going to return, but he reiterated it was SU's decision, which meant it was Chancellor Kent Syverud and Athletic Director John Wildhack who would decide. Some time between 2:30 and 5 p.m., the decision was made, Boeheim was out and Adrian Autry was getting promoted to head coach.

It could not have been easy for any of them to actually go through with it. Boeheim had said in the past there was a succession plan and this appears to have been what it was. You wonder if there was a temptation to actually go outside the program to find a new coach but this was likely in Autry's contract so he would stay.

Boeheim and all of us knew this day would come, but now that it's here, it's still stunning to think that he is no longer the Syracuse University men's basketball coach.

There's been a lot of talk that Boeheim's zone defense wasn't as effective or that college sports has changed dramatically over the last few years. Ironic that there was a local car dealer commercial featuring Joe Girard III during the newscast covering Boeheim's retirement.

College coaching, like all coaching today, is different than it was 50, 40, 30, even 20 years ago. College coaches of the past were always the god-like figures that dominated their sport. Think of Dean Smith, Bobby Knight, Mike Krzyzewski and John Thompson — men who were the face of their programs.

Now we're in an era that players are looking to make money in college, leave through the transfer portal if they're unhappy or just play a year or two and go to the NBA. The days of keeping a team together for three or four years, watching them grow as players and make a deep NCAA run are over. It's the exception now, not the rule.

These changes aren't all bad, some of them are good, players have been treated as commodities for too long so for them to have some say in their playing careers is positive. But no mistake, it's changed college sports forever.

You could tell Boeheim wasn't happy with all of these changes but like any coach, you have to adapt to the new rules.

And like any of us, Boeheim was not a perfect person. There was NCAA probation and other incidents over the years. His post-game press conferences could become attacks on a reporter for a question he didn't like or rants or his personal soap box. But when it came down to breaking down a game, few were better.

Thus the end of Boeheim's tenure also means the last of the original Big East coaches is done. If you lived through the 1980s you got to see a special time in college basketball history when a new conference was born and quickly became one of the best ever.

If you can, watch the ESPN "30 for 30," "Requiem for the Big East." It is a stellar, comprehensive look and basically tells the tale of the apex of Boeheim's career, how he took a regional program and turned it into a national one. Once Syracuse left the Big East for the ACC (a move because of football), it wasn't the same. It still isn't. The epic rivalries against UConn and Georgetown cannot be recreated with Duke and Wake Forest.

I want to end this column with some personal remembrances. Boeheim really liked Leo Pinckney. Whenever Leo went to a Syracuse football game, Boeheim would hang out in the back of the press box with The Citizen's former sports editor. And who could forget how Boeheim comes to Auburn to headline a benefit for a local school.

Remember the book signing in downtown Auburn a few years ago? People lined up outside the store on a snowy winter night to get a book signed, and Boeheim took note.

For me, when I was in college back in the late 1980s, I wrote a column on Boeheim praising his 1987 Final Four run. My mom sent a copy to him and he replied with a nice handwritten note. It was a kind gesture that over 35 years later has not been forgotten.

I've said most SU fans have taken Boeheim for granted. He cranked out 20-win seasons and NCAA tourney appearances with such regularity, it was like a birthright for an Orange fan to be a part of March Madness. It isn't that easy, Boeheim made it look that way. And even though he didn't make the NCAAs the last two years, he made it in 35 of his 47 seasons. That is incredible.

Truly the end of an era and I doubt we'll ever see anything like it ever again.