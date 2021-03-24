Sciria: No surprise, Syracuse back in Sweet 16

Chris Sciria Follow Chris Sciria Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We should be surprised but of course we're not. Again, for the 20th time, Jim Boeheim has led a Syracuse men's basketball team into the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Folks, this is the exception, not the rule. It shouldn't be taken for granted. Boeheim himself will tell you how tough it is just to make the field of 68 much less win a pair of games to make it to the second weekend.

Weren't we just talking about the Orange being on the bubble two weeks ago? Feels like ancient history, doesn't it? As bad as Syracuse looked in losses earlier this season to Pitt and Georgia Tech, they've turned a complete 180 in wins last weekend over San Diego State and West Virginia.

Of course we all know why.

That good old 2-3 zone defense continues to confound teams that rarely ever play against it. You have to wonder why some other teams don't play more zone or try to recruit players with wingspans like albatrosses.

So with everything Syracuse has been through this season, a COVID shutdown, inconsistent play, making the NCAAs by the skin of Boeheim's nose, here they are, a 11 seed, a pair of wins away from the Final Four.