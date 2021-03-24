Sciria: No surprise, Syracuse back in Sweet 16

We should be surprised but of course we're not. Again, for the 20th time, Jim Boeheim has led a Syracuse men's basketball team into the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
Folks, this is the exception, not the rule. It shouldn't be taken for granted. Boeheim himself will tell you how tough it is just to make the field of 68 much less win a pair of games to make it to the second weekend.
Weren't we just talking about the Orange being on the bubble two weeks ago? Feels like ancient history, doesn't it? As bad as Syracuse looked in losses earlier this season to Pitt and Georgia Tech, they've turned a complete 180 in wins last weekend over San Diego State and West Virginia.
Of course we all know why.
That good old 2-3 zone defense continues to confound teams that rarely ever play against it. You have to wonder why some other teams don't play more zone or try to recruit players with wingspans like albatrosses.
So with everything Syracuse has been through this season, a COVID shutdown, inconsistent play, making the NCAAs by the skin of Boeheim's nose, here they are, a 11 seed, a pair of wins away from the Final Four.
If they can beat No. 2 seed Houston on Saturday night, they would have to play the winner of No. 8 Loyola Chicago and No. 12 Oregon State in the Midwest regional final.
Even crazier, it would be Syracuse's third Final Four in the last nine years and sixth overall. It would be the five consecutive decades that Boeheim has coached Syracuse to the Final Four.
But first, Houston is a good team, no doubt. Do the Cougars really scare anyone though, especially after needing Rutgers to choke down the stretch to win? And here's a fun fact, when Syracuse won the national title in 2003, they beat Sampson's Oklahoma team in the 2003 East regional final. I was there, pregame, Sampson was griping about having to play Syracuse a couple hours away in Albany. The Sooners were the No. 1 seed and they lost by 16, shooting 31% from the field and 18% from 3-point range.
It's been 18 years since that game and it's apples and "oranges" but Sampson knows a 2-3 zone can be Kryptonite to his Cougars. Houston is one the nation's top defensive teams and they're sixth in rebounding so the Orange will have to play a near flawless game to advance.
Buddy Boeheim has to continue his torrid play and someone else such as Quincy Guerrier, Alan Griffin or Marek Dolezaj need to step up.
But if Syracuse can get off to another early lead, the Cougars will start jacking up 3s and that's when the zone can make the difference.
Just imagine the Orange playing Sister Jean's Loyola Chicago Ramblers for a Final Four berth, what fun that would be.
Not a surprise though.
