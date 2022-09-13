Syracuse men's basketball announces ACC schedule; opens season at Notre Dame Dec.3

As summer draws to a close, a sign that winter is nearing came on Tuesday when Syracuse University announced the men's basketball team's Atlantic Coast Conference schedule for the 2022-23 season.

Each ACC squad has 20 conference contests (10 home, 10 away) and Syracuse's league opener is Saturday, Dec. 3 at Notre Dame.

The Orange have home and home sets with its two annual rivals, Boston College (vs. Dec. 30 or 31 and at Feb. 4) and Pittsburgh (vs. Dec. 20 and at Feb. 25) and four "repeat" foes unique to 2022-23. This year's repeat opponents are Georgia Tech (at Jan. 21, vs. Feb. 28), Notre Dame (at Dec. 3 and vs. Jan. 14), Virginia (at Jan. 7 and vs. Jan. 30) and Virginia Tech (vs. Jan. 11 and at Jan. 28). Notre Dame and Virginia Tech each earned NCAA Tournament berths a year ago and Virginia was an NIT entrant.

The Orange have four, single-game, home encounters with ACC opponents. Syracuse will host Duke (Feb. 18), North Carolina (Jan. 24), NC State (Feb. 14) and Wake Forest (March 4) to the JMA Wireless Dome. The Blue Devils and Tar Heels received NCAA invitations and Wake Forest a NIT spot last season.

When Duke visits the Dome on Feb. 18, it will be for the first time since coach Mike Krzyzewski stepped down after last season's Final Four appearance.

Syracuse's road-game only contests are at Clemson (Feb. 22), Florida State (Feb. 8), Louisville (Jan. 3) and Miami (Jan. 16). The Hurricanes competed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Syracuse men's basketball season tickets are on sale online at Cuse.com/Tickets, or by phone at 888-DOMETIX (888-366-3849). Season tickets start as low as $250, and all price levels are available, including a limited number of floor seats. Premium seating options are available in the courtside area.

Information on partial season, group and single-game tickets will be announced at a later date.