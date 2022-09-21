 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COMMUNITY

Syracuse's Boeheim to appear at Tyburn Academy sports banquet in October

  • Updated
  • 0
Boeheim

From left, Syracuse University basketball coach Jim Boeheim and Cayuga County Sheriff David Gould wave over fans to take a photo Wednesday night at the Knights of Columbus, Auburn Council #207's annual sports banquet. Sheriff Gould was honored at the dinner which raises funds for Tyburn Academy.

 Sarah Jean Condon, The Citizen

Syracuse men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim is making his annual return to Auburn.

Boeheim, along with the rest of the Orange's coaching staff, will be making an appearance at Tyburn Academy's yearly Sports Banquet.

The banquet will be held at the Sennett Fire House on Oct. 20 at 6 p.m.

Participants will have opportunities to take pictures and receive autographs from Boeheim and the rest of his staff, and there will be a silent auction of Syracuse memorabilia.

This year's dinner honoree is Joseph LoPiccolo.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at Tyburn Academy.

