Syracuse's Boeheim to appear at Tyburn Academy sports banquet in October

Fifty years ago, ABC sportscaster Jim McKay delivered the worst possible news with three words: “They're all gone." With that, we learned the awful fate of 11 Israeli hostages at the Munich Olympics. Even after all this time, it’s still difficult to shake those images of a masked Palestinian terrorist lurking on the balcony of the Olympic Village. It’s still difficult to get one’s head around just how senseless and needless it all was. And then there are those left behind, to live a lifetime filled with hurt in their hearts and questions that can never be answered about what might have been.