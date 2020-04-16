Top hoops prospect skipping college for NBA developmental league

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jalen Green is the latest top high school basketball player to spurn the NCAA for the opportunity to play professionally and start earning a paycheck.

Green, who played his senior season at Prolific Prep in Napa, California, after three years at San Joaquin Memorial High in Fresno, California, announced Thursday that he would sign to play in the NBA G League as part of the league's pathway to professionalism.

Green, a 6-foot-5 combo guard, would have been one of the most highly sought players in college basketball; he is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2021 NBA draft. Memphis, Florida State and Auburn were among the schools courting Green.

The program is the first of its kind for the NBA — Green playing for an unaffiliated team competing against professionals while transitioning from preps to the pros.

"We're thrilled to welcome a player and a person of Jalen's caliber to the NBA G League," G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim said. "He represents the next generation of NBA players, and we couldn't be more excited to have him develop his professional skills in our league. Jalen will learn from an NBA-caliber coaching and player development staff as he begins his professional basketball journey."