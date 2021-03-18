Will Colgate, Winthrop need change of pace for postseason?

"During the Patriot League schedule ... it benefited us to play faster, get more shots up and try to run the score up," Colgate guard Jordan Burns said. "We didn't believe that a lot of teams had guys like ours, where we could score in a bunch of different ways every single night. Going against Arkansas, obviously we're going to have a different game plan. It's not a Patriot League team. It's not to say we won't do what we do, but it just may look a little different."

Colgate is one of the more mysterious teams in this tournament because it has faced only five opponents all season and hasn't played anyone outside its league. The Raiders do have some confidence based their 2019 NCAA Tournament experience, when Burns scored 32 points as Colgate was tied midway through the second half before falling 77-70 to Tennessee.

Colgate coach Matt Langel notes the Raiders don't just run up and down the floor in all situations. They need their defense to set the pace.