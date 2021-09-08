ACC wide open after league's disappointing opening week

The Atlantic Coast Conference crown seems up for grabs after the league's disappointing opening week performance.

Its three preseason ranked teams all lost as the league went 7-7, a dent to a conference eager to show that it's more than just Clemson at the top.

The Tigers, who started at No. 3, fell to No. 2 Georgia 10-3. North Carolina, ranked 10th last week, and de facto No. 1 overall NFL draft pick quarterback Sam Howell, struggled to generate points in a 17-10 loss at Virginia Tech.

And Miami, which was ranked 14th, was battered 44-13 by defending national champion — and favorite to repeat — No. 1 Alabama.

"As a coach, it doesn't lighten the burden of how you played, but you say, 'OK, this is college football, this is Week 1,'" Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said.

That's the mindset for much of the league in its .500 start. Only the Pac-12 among the Power Five conferences had as rough a go at 6-6.

The Southeastern Conference went 12-2, including three victories over ACC teams: Mississippi topped Louisville 43-24 to go along with Alabama and Georgia victories.

The Big 12 was 9-1 in opening week while the Big Ten finished 9-5 in its openers.