Army beats Navy 15-0 at Michie Stadium

The Black Knights (8-2) posted their first shutout in the series since a 27-0 victory in 1969 and have won four of five against Navy (3-7). Navy still leads the series 61-53-7.

Navy sang second, as is tradition for the winner of the game, last year in Philadelphia after a 31-7 triumph.

"We were going to defend our house," Army linebacker Amadeo West said. "Very fortunate. Tonight we're going to enjoy this win cause it's a very special win."

No fans were allowed, so there wasn't much of a home field advantage for the Black Knights. When the game began the Mids and Cadets were seated in groups on different sides and behind both goalposts, and the stadium literally shook after President Donald Trump conducted the coin toss and the Mids won.

Army had three weeks off to prepare after its game Nov. 7 against Air Force was switched to next Saturday because of COVID-19 concerns in and around the Air Force Academy. Navy was coming in off four straight losses.

Xavier Arline started for Navy, just the fifth freshman to start at quarterback for the Mids against Army. Tyler, who had played in four games prior to Saturday, made his second straight start.