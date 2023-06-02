The Auburn Doubledays are beginning their third season in summer collegiate baseball this weekend.

After opening on the road Friday night, the D’days begin their home slate for the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League season Saturday against the Niagara Power.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Manager Ben Julian returns for his third season as D’days manager.

In the team’s first two seasons with the PGCBL, Julian has led Auburn to a 51-40 record and consecutive playoff appearances, including a league semifinal appearance in the team’s inaugural PGCBL season in 2021.

While the roster could evolve through the season, this year’s D’days squad takes on a hefty local flavor.

Auburn boasts three former Auburn High players on the roster: Pitchers Cooper Polcovich and Will Coleman, and infielder Kevin Dolan.

Coleman recently completed his sophomore season at Cayuga Community College, where he led the Spartans in innings pitched (50 2/3) and strikoeuts (44) in 2023. He finished with a 4-2 record in 11 starts and limited opposing lineups to only 18 earned runs.

Prior to his collegiate career, Coleman pitched Auburn High to the section final in 2021.

Dolan, who spent the spring at SUNY Brockport, led the Maroons to back to back Section III, Class A title games in 2021 and 2022 as the team’s starting shortstop.

Polcovich was the staff ace for a Maroons team that won 15 games and the Salt City Athletic Conference league title this season. He threw 44 2/3 innings and struck out 71 batters while walking only 11. His 18-strikeout showing on May 8 against Oswego is believed to be an Auburn High record.

Auburn won six of his eight starts.

This year’s PGCBL West Division includes several of Auburn’s former New York-Penn League foes. Among the D’days’ divisional opponents are the Batavia Muckdogs, Elmira Pioneers, Niagara Power, Jamestown Tarp Skunks, Newark Pilots and Geneva Red Wings.

In the league’s East Division: Amsterdam Mohawks, Utica Blue Sox, Glens Falls Dragons, Oneonta Outlaws, Saugerties Stallions, Watertown Rapids, Boonville Lumberjacks, Albany Dutchmen and Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs.

Amsterdam is the reigning PGCBL champions, beating Batavia in a best-of-three championship series last year. The Mohawks have a league-leading six titles.

Saturday’s home opener will cap off with a fireworks show following the game. Fireworks will also follow games on June 17, June 24, July 8 and the season finale on July 29.

Throughout its 25-game slate at Falcon Park, the D’days will have several promotional games, including the following:

- Sunday, June 4: poster schedule giveaway.

- Friday, June 9: beer koozie giveaway.

- Sunday, June 11: Meet the Doubledays night.

- Thursday, June 22: $2 beer night.

- Friday, July 7: Rally towel giveaway.

- Thursday, July 13: Free cake for Abner’s birthday.

The Doubledays enter the third season of their rental agreement with the city of Auburn, that runs through the 2028 season.

The initial agreement, which began in 2021, was set to expire following this season.

In the revised contract, the D’days will pay the city of Auburn $107,500 throughout the life of the agreement for use of Falcon Park, as the team competes in the PGCBL.