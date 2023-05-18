Auburn’s own Mike Villano has been named to a hall of fame.

Villano was inducted into the NJCAA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame last Friday.

Of the eight total selections, he was the lone coach honored.

Villano was recognized for helping build Onondaga Community College’s men’s lacrosse program, that’s compiled a 266-15 record and 11 national titles in his 18 years with the team, including seven straight from 2009 to 2015.

The program also had a 107-game winning streak during his tenure, which is a collegiate lacrosse record.

A member of the Lazers’ coaching staff, Villano’s primary roles were as defensive coordinator and recruiter.

Villano graduated from Auburn High in 1995, where he was a three-sport athlete in football, basketball and lacrosse. He then attended Herkimer Community College, where he won a national title, was a two-time All-American and won National Defensive Player of the Year his final season.

After Herkimer, Villano received a full scholarship to Hobart College where he helped the team reach its first playoff berth as a Division I program, as well as a No. 8 national ranking. As a defensive specialist, he caused over 50 turnovers and collected over 100 ground balls in two seasons. He was later drafted by the National Lacrosse League’s Albany Stealth in 1999.

Villano began his coaching career at OCC in 2002 and, while helping build the Lazers into a national powerhouse, was named Nike Assistant Coach of the Year in 2008.

He retired from the program in 2018.

Villano currently teaches at Auburn High School and is an assistant coach at Cicero-North Syracuse.