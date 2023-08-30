The Auburn Doubledays have selected their new manager.

Dan Shwam is the D'days' new head coach, the team announced in a press release on Wednesday.

Shwam replaces Ben Julian, who coached Auburn to playoff appearances the last three seasons, the D'days' first as members of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.

Julian announced his departure in early August following the conclusion of the 2023 season.

Shwam has coached in various minor leagues dating back to the late 1980s, starting as a hitting coach for the Pioneer League's Salt Lake City Trappers. Shwam joined the Trappers in 1987 in the midst of the team's 29-game winning streak, which remains the longest in professional baseball history.

Memorabilia from that season is on display at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

Shwam remained in Salt Lake City until 1992. He spent 16 years managing in the Independent Leagues, where he coached 10 different teams and won three championships.

Since 2010, Shwam has coached in summer collegiate leagues. He also has experience as a major league scout for the Montreal Expos, Florida Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers.

Julian exits Auburn with a 74-59 record across three seasons, with playoff appearances each year. He led the D'days to the PGCBL semifinals in 2021 and 2023.

In his final season, Auburn utilized a late-season hot streak to nab the PGCBL West Division's fourth and final playoff spot. Auburn knocked off top seed Batavia before falling to Elmira in the league semifinals.

Season tickets for Auburn's 2024 PGCBL season are now on sale for $99.