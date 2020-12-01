Buffalo's under-recruited Patterson is hard to ignore now

BUFFALO — Jaret Patterson was nearly inconsolable upon learning how difficult it was going to be landing a football scholarship despite a decorated high school career.

Turned down outright during a visit to Eastern Michigan, the undersized running back left his traveling party to hole up in one of the school's bathrooms where he broke down and cried.

"We had like four people walking around Eastern Michigan's football house looking for him, and James found him," Justin Winters recalled, referring to Patterson's twin brother, who was offered a scholarship.

"Literal tears. He didn't understand why he was the one who was getting slept on," said Winters, who was an assistant coach at Maryland's St. Vincent Pallotti, where the Pattersons played. "So we went in there and we talked. I told him to wipe his tears, `Don't let nobody see you cry.'"

The memory from 2017 is a distant one now for Winters, who was a walk-on linebacker at the University at Buffalo and eventually played a key role in persuading his alma mater to take a chance on both Pattersons.

"He came here, fifth string or first string, and said, `I can't wait until I put the pads on and I'm going to show them,'" Winters said. "I said, `All right.' And look what he did."