Cayuga Community College adding clay target shooting, esports to athletic offerings

Cayuga Community College will be adding two programs to its sports offerings this fall, the school announced this week.

Beginning with the Fall 2022 semester, students will now have the option of participating in esports and clay target shooting.

Each offering will represent a first for CCC — esports will be the Spartans’ first online athletic program, while clay target will be the first offered primarily in Oswego County.

“We’re excited to break new ground by adding Esports and Clay Target to our athletic programs,” CCC athletic director DJ Bevivino said in a press release. “These programs encourage students’ individual talents while creating an avenue to grow the cooperative and communicative skills built in a team environment.

“These are life-long sports many of our students enjoyed before attending Cayuga and plan to enjoy for years to come. Now they have the chance to compete on a collegiate level.”

CCC has hired Dan Fadden to lead the clay target team. Fadden is a veteran instructor and has 30 years of competitive shooting under his belt. He previously captured the junior state title, competed in the Empire State Games and trained at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

Practices and competitions will take place off campus in Oswego County.

“Clay target shooting is a very safe sport that teaches young people how to safely handle firearms,” Fadden said. “It’s also an inclusive sport that encourages students familiar with trap shooting and those who haven’t competed previously.

“I’m excited to get started at Cayuga, to work with our students and help them develop as competitors and adults.”

Esports will be led by Gina Welliver, who previously coached a similar program at Nassau Community College for two years.

In her first season at Nassau, Welliver led the Lions to three league titles with nearly 100 participating student-athletes.

Cayuga will compete in 13 games, which will include titles like “Fortnite,” “Halo,” “Madden,” “FIFA,” and “Call of Duty.” The Spartans will be members of two leagues: the NJCAA Esports League and the SUNY Esports League. Students will participate virtually from off-campus locations.

“Esports is such a broad field,” said Welliver. “It appeals to students who enjoy traditional sports games, but it also draws students who enjoy more action-based games. While it’s obviously different from other athletics, Esports teaches many of the same values — mental preparation, technical skills, and building chemistry with teammates. These skills will be applicable for students throughout their careers.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0