Cayuga Community College baseball team splits doubleheader with Erie

The Cayuga Community College baseball team split a doubleheader against Erie at Falcon Park on Tuesday.

The Spartans took the second game 12-3 after losing 5-2 in the opener. CCC is 5-1 on the season.

“We threw well in both games, but they just beat us in the first game," Cayuga coach John Rizzo said in a press release. "That’s going to happen in baseball. They had a few more hits with guys on base, made a few more plays in the field. In the second game, it was our turn. The big thing is we bounced back. We played a good team, and to come back the way we did was a good sign.”

In the second game, Cayuga struck first on triples by Hazel Martinez and Phil Messina which led to a four-run first inning. The lead increased to 9-0 in the fourth when Messina, Jack Flynn, and Luke Ough drove in runs.

Cayuga closed the scoring in the sixth with another bases-loaded rally, as Flynn, Espinal and Anthony Driscoll-Sadusky driving in runs.

Starting pitcher Austin Doyle-Miller threw four shutout innings, striking out three and allowing one hit. Messina had three hits with four runs and two RBI, Flynn had three hits with three runs scored and four RBI and Michael Norton had two hits with a double and an RBI. Driscoll-Sadusky had two hits with two runs scored and an RBI.

In the first game, Espinal tripled and scored on a Martinez groundout. Espinal put Cayuga up in the second when he singled home Ough but Erie came back to take the lead for good.

Espinal finished with two hits, a run and a RBI and Martinez, Tyler Ziemak and Logan Sheasgreen each had hits. Greg Osterhout threw three innings, allowing one earned run and Keegan Ferris tossed the final four frames, allowing two earned runs.

The Spartans play their first road games of the season Saturday at SUNY Adirondack.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0