Cayuga Community College restarting baseball, softball, soccer

After having been forced to take last season off, student athletes at Cayuga Community College are getting ready to hit the field.

The college on Thursday announced that its baseball, softball and men’s soccer programs will start practicing this month. Baseball and softball games will start in late March, and soccer is set to resume in early April.

All three teams will play their home contests at Falcon Park in Auburn, with athletes and coaches participating in the college’s COVID-19 health measures and additional safety protocols prior to scheduled contests.

Spectators will not be allowed at contests at Falcon Park. College leaders will reevaluate this policy throughout the semester, with the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, and Falcon Park staff as the primary points of consideration.

“We’re excited our student-athletes will have the chance to safely resume competition this spring at Falcon Park," CCC President Dr. Brian Durant said in a news release. "Obviously, the health of our student-athletes and coaches is of the utmost importance, and will be the primary factor in all decisions as we navigate our seasons amid the pandemic. We wish our student-athletes a safe, successful season as they return to the field.”