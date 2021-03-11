Cayuga Community College restarting baseball, softball, soccer

After having been forced to take last season off, student athletes at Cayuga Community College are getting ready to hit the field.
The college on Thursday announced that its baseball, softball and men’s soccer programs will start practicing this month. Baseball and softball games will start in late March, and soccer is set to resume in early April.
All three teams will play their home contests at Falcon Park in Auburn, with athletes and coaches participating in the college’s COVID-19 health measures and additional safety protocols prior to scheduled contests.
Spectators will not be allowed at contests at Falcon Park. College leaders will reevaluate this policy throughout the semester, with the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, and Falcon Park staff as the primary points of consideration.
“We’re excited our student-athletes will have the chance to safely resume competition this spring at Falcon Park," CCC President Dr. Brian Durant said in a news release. "Obviously, the health of our student-athletes and coaches is of the utmost importance, and will be the primary factor in all decisions as we navigate our seasons amid the pandemic. We wish our student-athletes a safe, successful season as they return to the field.”
Upon resuming on-campus operations in the summer of 2020, CCC instituted rigorous safety protocols to ensure the health of its campus community. Student-athletes and coaches will adhere to these health measures, which include weekly COVID-19 testing. They will also participate in health screening and COVID-19 rapid testing before all contests and health and temperature screenings before practices.
In a statement, baseball Coach T.J. Gamba said he was excited his Spartans had the opportunity to start Cayuga’s spring seasons with their home opener, scheduled for noon March 20 against Corning Community College.
“After the past year, it feels like getting back on the field has been a long time coming, so we’re definitely excited. Our energy is visible, and we’re confident about this group of players and the character they’ve showed throughout the off-season,” said Gamba. “We can’t wait for the first game to get started.”
The softball team will begin it season on the road with a doubleheader at SUNY Adirondack on March 27. The first game for men’s soccer is also a road contest, scheduled for April 9 at Monroe Community College.
For more information about CCC’s health and safety policies, visit cayuga-cc.edu/coronavirus/. For information about athletic programs, visit cayugaspartans.com/landing/index.