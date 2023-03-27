Cayuga Community College’s women’s basketball program is returning next fall, and doing so with commitments from eight new student-athletes.

The Spartans, who took a one year hiatus in 2022-23, welcomed their signees in a ceremony held last Wednesday at the college.

Six of the eight commitments come from Cayuga County schools.

“This is an exciting group of players who have dedicated themselves to working hard and preparing for our 2023-24 season,” said longtime CCC coach Jim Alberici. “We’re already looking forward to getting started in the fall semester, and I encourage any graduating high school student-athlete or a student currently enrolled at Cayuga to contact me if they’re interested in joining us for the upcoming season.

The list of signees include: Lexi Alberici, Auburn; Maria Burns, Port Byron; Avrey Colton, Southern Cayuga; Lexi Elliott, Port Byron; Lamontiona Johnson, Auburn; Savanna Murray, Weedsport; Jessmarie Ruiz, Oswego; Madelynn Weed, Cortland.

Student-athletes interested in joining the program can contact coach Alberici at wbasketball@cayuga-cc.edu.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Cayuga’s winning streak is up to six games with a home sweep over Mohawk Valley Community College on Sunday.

CCC overcame early deficits in both games of the doubleheader, winning 10-6 in the opener and 11-4 in the nightcap.

Losing 5-0 early in Game 1, Fernando Espinal hit a solo home run in the second inning that sparked the comeback effort.

Carson Ashby earned the win, his third of the season, with three scoreless innings following a difficult first. Brantley Griggs closed it out with three innings of relief, allowing one run with four strikeouts. Espinal finished 3-for-3 with four runs, while Caleb Delly added a 2-for-5 showing with two runs, a double and triple.

In Game 2, Will Coleman struck out three in four innings to capture the win. Phil Messina (three RBIs), Tyler Korsky and Roy Glaum each had two hits.

“Both starters made adjustments after the first inning and put us in position to win,” CCC coach John Rizzo said. “These are two good regional wins for us, but we need to keep improving. Winning brings a higher expectation for us as we move forward this season.”

CCC (10-2 overall, 6-0 in Region III play) has another twin bill against Mohawk Valley on Tuesday at Falcon Park.