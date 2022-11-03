 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE SPORTS

CCC's inaugural clay target team lands in fifth in conference, will compete in nationals

CCC Clay Target

Cayuga Community College's Hunter Kot has been one of the Spartans' top performers during its inaugural clay target season. 

 Cayuga Community College

Cayuga Community College's clay target team ended its inaugural regular season in fifth place, and several participants have earned individual honors.

In its first season, CCC trailed only Mid Michigan College, Garden City Community College, Jefferson Community College and Lawrence Technological University in the final standings.

The Spartans ranked as high as third in the conference, as of Week 5.

Hunter Kot ended the season in seventh out of all male competitors and 10th overall in the conference. His Week 5 score of 48 tied for second.

Jazmine Felker and Paige Seymour came in third and fourth among female players for Week 5, while Felker closed out the regular season ranked third among females in the conference.

"It's been an incredible season so far," coach Dan Fadden said in a press release from CCC. "Having weeks where our team finished third or fourth in the conference is really amazing for our first season of competition. We're proud of how the team has improved, and they haven't gotten discouraged when their score isn't quite where they want it to be. We're excited to see them compete this weekend in the national tournament."

CCC announced in June that it would be adding two sports to its fall offerings, clay target shooting and E-Sports.

Clay target also serves as the college's first offering held primarily in Oswego County.

The Spartans will complete their rounds for the national tournament this Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Baldwinsville Rod and Gun Club. For nationals, each player will shoot 100 rounds instead of the standard 50 for the regular season.

