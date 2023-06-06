When Bryn Whitman was a high school athlete at Auburn High, she was untouchable as the Maroons' primary discus thrower.

That reputation has carried over to the collegiate level.

Now a freshman at Onondaga Community College, Whitman spent her first college season breaking Lazers' records.

In mid-May, she accomplished something even her gaudy resume lacked: win a national title.

Whitman was one of several OCC track and field athletes to compete at the NJCAA Division III National Championships in Utica. As she so often did at Auburn, Whitman proved to be in a class of her own in the discus, as her throw of 37.11 meters (121 feet, 9 inches) bettered all competition.

That distance also set a new OCC record, which was already held by Whitman on a throw from earlier this season.

"I went in thinking I had a good chance of competing with some of those girls, but they were sophomores and had already done it last year," Whitman said in a recent interview with The Citizen. "I went in with a good mindset, but definitely didn't think I was gonna win."

Seventeen women from various junior colleges, including Whitman, took part in the discus. Each participant starts with three attempts, or flights, and the best nine marks after that advantage to the finals.

Those that reach the finals receive a second round of three flights.

"I was leading after my first three throws," Whitman said. "We go into the finals and I was feeling pretty good. I was close to my PR, but not quite there."

Whitman figured her biggest challenger was Howard Community College's Na'Shae Early, a sophomore and the defending NJCAA national champion.

After two flights, though, it was Whitman's toss of over 37 meters that led the pack. Early had one more chance to best it.

The throw was close, nearly 121 feet, but not close enough.

"I was a little nervous she was gonna beat me. And after her last throw she got to within a foot of me. I definitely was sweating. I thought I had it," Whitman said. "We were just listening — they announce it in meters — and she barely missed it. At that point, we knew I had won."

The achievement capped a stellar freshman season for Whitman, and also a busy one. In the fall, she was OCC's starting goalie for the women's soccer team and helped push the Lazers to a 7-6-1 record. In 13 games, Whitman made 142 saves and allowed only 23 goals. She was named to the All-Region III third team for her efforts.

While excellence in women's soccer and the discus was familiar territory for Whitman, another track and field event — the javelin throw — was not. But the Lazers' freshman picked up the event this season and performed well enough to qualify for nationals.

In that event at nationals, she placed eighth (25.70 meters).

Picking up a brand new event, she admitted, was difficult. OCC does not have a coach who specializes in throwing events, so Whitman effectively taught herself through watching videos online, then recording herself practicing, then comparing the two.

"It was a lot of going off my own opinions and thoughts. I'd have my parents record me during competitions, and I'd see my arm needs to go down a little more or I'd need to step sooner, something like that," Whitman said. "It's an overlooked aspect of track and field. The throwers, it's like, 'Yeah, they got it, they're just throwing stuff.' It's easier to find something to teach you how to sprint or run long distance, than to find someone who has a specialty in throwing."

Now finished with her freshman year, Whitman is looking into her options following community college. She hopes to transfer to a four-year school and continue her education as a graphic design major.

She's also been in contact with several athletic programs, boosted by her performance at nationals.

Reflecting on the past year, Whitman said the jump from high school to college was an enjoyable transition.

"With sports you'd think I'd be all over the place, but I'd highly recommend anyone to keep themselves busy with stuff like that. Especially freshman year in college, that's the way you meet new people," Whitman said. "I overall loved the experience and thought it was great. Definitely a learning curve, but it was a good."