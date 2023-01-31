 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE BASEBALL

Doubledays release 2023 schedule; season begins June 2

Doubledays 3.JPG

Auburn Doubledays pitcher Ryan Bailey throws against the Batavia Muckdogs at Falcon Park on Friday. 

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Auburn Doubledays will open the 2023 Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League season at the Geneva Red Wings on June 2.

Auburn released its season schedule, its third as a member of the PGCBL, on Monday. Each team plays a 46-game schedule that begins in early June and ends in late July.

The Doubledays host their first home game at Falcon Park on Saturday, June 3 against the Niagara Power. The team will also be home for Tuesday, July 4, when Auburn hosts Geneva. 

Home games scheduled for Monday through Saturday have a 7:05 p.m. first pitch, while Sunday games start at 4:05 p.m. 

The D’days will compete in the PGCBL’s West Division, which includes the following opponents: Batavia Muckdogs, Elmira Pioneers, Geneva Red Wings, Jamestown Tarp Skunks, Newark Pilots and Niagara Power.

People are also reading…

The PGCBL postseason begins on Sunday, July 30 with the East Division's opening round. Six out of nine teams from the East Division reach the postseason. 

For the West Division, the top four teams earn a berth to the playoffs with quarterfinal games being played on Monday, July 31.

Auburn's schedule also includes a handful of non-league opponents. The D'days will host the Cortland Crush, a member of the New York Collegiate Baseball league, on June 19. 

The team also lists five dates (June 6, June 30, July 10, July 12 and July 17) against the Interstate Collegiate Baseball League.

Auburn has qualified for the PGCBL postseason in each of the two seasons since joining the league. The D'days reached the league semifinals in 2021, then qualified again in 2022 before losing to Utica in the first round. 

Season tickets are now available. VIP box seat passes are $149 for the season, while general admission is $99. Fans can visit auburndoubledays.com or email doubledays2023@yahoo.com for more information.

