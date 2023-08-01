The Auburn Doubledays needed two wins over the Elmira Pioneers in the final week of the regular season to reach the PGCBL postseason.

When the teams met in the playoffs, however, the final score favored Elmira.

Auburn's season ended on Monday in the PGCBL semifinals, with a 4-1 loss to the Pioneers in a one-game playoff to decide which team advanced to the championship series.

This is the second time in three years the D'days' season concluded in the semifinals.

Hovering below .500 for much of the season, Auburn won 11 of its final 14 games to overtake the Niagara Power for the final playoff position in the West Division.

That included a 1-0 victory over Elmira on the final day of the regular season, with the game's lone run coming via an RBI groundout in the second inning by Kevin Dolan (Auburn High, SUNY Brockport), which allowed Michael Whooley (Villanova) to come home.

Auburn's win set up a first-round meeting with former New York-Penn League rival, and division winner, the Batavia Muckdogs.

While the D'days went 1-3 against Batavia during the regular season, the postseason meeting belonged to Auburn.

In that game, the D’days fell behind 2-0 in the second inning, but rallied with two runs apiece in the sixth and seventh.

Auburn outhit Batavia 9-2 in that game, as starter Sam Hough (Bates College) dominated across seven innings before reliever Simon Aluko (Charleston Southern) struck out four in the final two frames to close it out.

Carson Gross (Northern Colorado) had the D’days’ big hit in the sixth, delivering a two-run double to score Bobby Stang (Georgia Southern) and AJ Wenrich (Georgia Southern) and tie the game.

Auburn took the lead in the next inning on Stang’s RBI single, followed by a bases-loaded walk from Garrett Prosper (Pitt-Jownstown).

Auburn’s fortunes turned in the semifinals against Elmira. Despite a 13-strikeout performance from starter Devin MacWatters (Charleston Southern), the D’days committed three errors and allowed three unearned runs in a 4-1 defeat.

The D’days’ lone run came in the eighth inning, down 4-0, on Prosper’s RBI single.

LATE SEASON HONORS

It was announced on Monday that Cooper Polcovich, a left-handed pitcher, was named the West Division’s Pitcher of the Week for games played from July 24 through July 29.

Polcovich made one start during that stretch, shutting down Elmira in the regular season finale with six shutout innings.

He finished with nine strikeouts while holding the Pioneers to two hits in a must-win start that helped push the D’days into the playoffs.

Polcovich finished the season with a 3-1 record in six starts. He threw 36 2/3 innings, limiting opposing hitters to 20 hits and 14 earned runs (3.43 ERA), while striking out 36 batters.

A recent graduate of Auburn High School, Polcovich will begin his collegiate career at Potomac State, a junior college in West Virginia.

ENDING NOTES

Several D’days players finished among the league’s statistical leaders.

Stang finished tied for seventh in home runs (three) and fifth in RBIs (34), while Hazel Martinez (Union) ranked ninth in RBIs (29).

In pitching categories, Hough’s four wins were sixth-most in the league.

Huxley Holcombe (Cornell) finished sixth in strikeouts (48) and fifth in ERA (1.64), while Jake Danyluk (SUNY Oswego) ranked third in ERA (1.36).