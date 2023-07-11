The Auburn Doubledays face a critical week, if the team hopes to qualify for the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League postseason for the third consecutive season.

Auburn, which rests at 11-14 overall, is currently fifth place in the PGCBL’s West Division.

If the season ended now, the D’days would be on the outside, looking in at the playoffs.

In this year’s playoff format, the top four teams from the West Division and six teams from the East Division qualify.

Auburn must catch current fourth-place team, the Niagara Power, with only 14 games remaining on the calendar.

The D’days will have a prime opportunity to make up some much-needed ground this week. While Auburn is only two wins back, the D’days have five more losses than Niagara.

The teams play twice this week in a doubleheader that will serve as a home-and-home, with both games at Falcon Park.

Auburn is 0-2 so far this season against Niagara, including a defeat in the home opener on June 3. Five previously scheduled games were postponed.

After this week, the teams face off only once more the remainder of the season.

TWO PITCHERS RECEIVE HONORS

A pair of D’days left-handers, Jake Danyluk (SUNY Oswego) and Huxley Holcombe (Cornell) were named co-Pitchers of the Week for the West Division, for their performance from June 26 through July 2.

Danyluk, who enters the week with a 1.50 ERA and 30 strikeouts (both marks among the league leaders), threw six shutout innings in Auburn’s 4-0 victory over Geneva on June 29.

Holcombe, on June 27 in only his third start of the season, threw six shutout innings against Newark. He limited the Pilots to two hits and one walk with nine strikeouts.

RECORD: Through Sunday Auburn is 11-14, fifth place in PGCBL's West Division.

THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

Tuesday, July 11: Niagara at Auburn, 5 p.m./7:05 p.m. at Falcon Park.

Thursday, July 13: Geneva at Auburn, 7:05 p.m. at Falcon Park.

Friday, July 14: Auburn at Jamestown, 6:30 p.m. at Diethrick Park.

Saturday, July 15: Auburn at Batavia, 6:35 p.m. at Dwyer Stadium.

Sunday, July 16: Jamestown at Auburn, 4 p.m./7 p.m. at Falcon Park.